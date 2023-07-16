Fast-Spending DeSantis Cuts Campaign Staff Members

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing money issues despite raising $20 million in the last quarter, has fired nearly a dozen aides working on his presidential campaign. The mid-level staff members worked in several departments, NBC News reports, and were dropped Thursday in an effort to cut campaign costs. "They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high," a Republican donor said. Some of them are trying to catch on with Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC, per Politico .

The campaign finance report filed Saturday showed DeSantis' organization raised $20 million for the three months ending June 30 but spent nearly $8 million, per CNN. Never Back Down has brought in more than $100 million. The campaign has $12 million in the bank, per NBC, but $3 million of it can be used only for the general election. DeSantis reported having about 90 employees, the most of any GOP presidential candidate, while former President Donald Trump has fewer than 40. DeSantis has a history of campaign staff shakeups; he ran for Congress three times with three different teams. (Read more Ron DeSantis 2024 stories.)