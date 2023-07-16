Alcaraz Dethrones Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz wanted another shot at Novak Djokovic, saying it would make winning a Wimbledon championship more special. Alcaraz got his chance on Sunday. He put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at London's All England Club, edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, in an engaging, back-and-forth final. It's Alcarez's first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy overall. "Playing a final against a legend of our sport—for me, it's incredible," said the new champion, who was competing in just his fourth career event on grass, the AP reports.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented No. 2 Djokovic from collecting what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. "I have to congratulate Novak. It's amazing to play against him," Alcaraz said, telling the defending champion: "You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you." He added, "I mean, since I was born, you already were winning tournaments." The math was a little off, but their age gap was the widest of any men's Grand Slam final since 1974. Djokovic, of Serbia, is 36; Alcaraz, who's from Spain, is 20. At the French Open last month, the younger player cramped up and faded after two sets. This time, he had the stamina and the strokes to get past Djokovic.

"I lost to a better player," said Djokovic, who paused to wipe away tears, "so I have to congratulate him." He hadn't lost a match there since 2017. Alcaraz is faster and capable of more power—with serves topping 130mph and forehands hitting 100mph—but Djokovic is equipped with an abundance of talents and so much muscle memory. Yet it was Alcaraz who won a 32-point, 25-minute mini-masterpiece of a game on his way to taking the third set. Alcaraz was not intimidated when Djokovic forced things to a fifth set in their match that reached more than 4½ hours. "What quality in the end of the match," Djokovic told Alcaraz during the post-match ceremony, per the AP. "You deserve it, absolutely."