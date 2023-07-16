Latest Mission: Impossible Has Franchise-Best Opening

Latest Tom Cruise film starts strong but short of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 16, 2023 3:35 PM CDT
Mission: Impossible Opens Strong but Short of Maverick
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Hayley Atwell, left, and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, Part One."   (Paramount Pictures via AP)

After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning Part One launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates. The Paramount Pictures debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million from 70 markets, the AP reports. But while a $235 million worldwide launch marked one of the best global openings of the year, Dead Reckoning couldn't approach the high-speed velocity of last summer's top film, Top Gun: Maverick. That film opened at $124 million.

story continues below

The seventh film in the 27-year-old Mission: Impossible series had been forecast to better the franchise high of the previous installment, Fallout, which opened with $61 million domestically in 2018. Instead, it also fell short of the $57.8 million of Mission: Impossible II debut in 2000. Still, Dead Reckoning was hailed as a high point in the franchise. Critics (96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans (an "A" CinemaScore) alike came away awed by the stunts and chases of the latest installment. No other new wide release challenged "Mission: Impossible" over the weekend. Last week's top film, Insidious: The Red Door slid to third with $13 million in its second weekend. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is dropping quickly with $12 million its third weekend, with a domestical total so far of $145.4 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, $56.2 million.
  2. Sound of Freedom, $27 million.
  3. Insidious: The Red Door, $13 million.
  4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $12 million.
  5. Elemental, $8.7 million.
  6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $6.1 million.
  7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $3.4 million.
  8. No Hard Feelings, $3.3 million.
  9. Joy Ride, $2.6 million.
  10. The Little Mermaid, $2.4 million.
(Read more box office stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X