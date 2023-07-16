Latest Mission: Impossible Has Franchise-Best Opening

After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates. The Paramount Pictures debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million from 70 markets, the AP reports. But while a $235 million worldwide launch marked one of the best global openings of the year, Dead Reckoning couldn't approach the high-speed velocity of last summer's top film, Top Gun: Maverick . That film opened at $124 million.

The seventh film in the 27-year-old Mission: Impossible series had been forecast to better the franchise high of the previous installment, Fallout, which opened with $61 million domestically in 2018. Instead, it also fell short of the $57.8 million of Mission: Impossible II debut in 2000. Still, Dead Reckoning was hailed as a high point in the franchise. Critics (96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans (an "A" CinemaScore) alike came away awed by the stunts and chases of the latest installment. No other new wide release challenged "Mission: Impossible" over the weekend. Last week's top film, Insidious: The Red Door slid to third with $13 million in its second weekend. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is dropping quickly with $12 million its third weekend, with a domestical total so far of $145.4 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

