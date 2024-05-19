Chess Can't Shake Its Dark Side as Popularity Rises

Chess has been exploding in popularity of late, and Rob Price takes a deep dive into the culture for Business Insider. What he paints is not a pretty picture. Chess "is uniquely positioned to act as an accelerant for the internet's worst impulses: sexism, abuse, cheating, elitism, and toxic nerdery," he writes. Not that he doesn't love the game itself. Price played a lot of chess in the writing of the article—online, at tournaments, even at the trendy Club Chess nightclub in New York—and usually lost. But the games and conversations gave him insight into how chess is changing. For example, "You definitely can make in general a lot more from making content than what you can from playing competitive chess," says 22-year-old Anna Cramling of Sweden, who has nearly 900,000 followers on YouTube.