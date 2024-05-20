Seinfeld Responds to Pro-Palestinian Heckler at His Show

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up performance in Virginia Saturday night, as controversy continues to swirl around the comedian and ardent Israel supporter. Seinfeld's 7:30pm set at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall was interrupted at least six times, by the count of one attendee who spoke to 13 News Now . That person says all the protesters were removed by security. There were no apparent interruptions at Seinfeld's 9:30pm show. One protester can be heard on video (see it here ) shouting, "Save the children of Gaza!" before others in the crowd start booing and yelling for him to leave.

As he continues to yell, at one point calling Seinfeld a supporter of genocide, the comedian can be heard saying (sarcastically, USA Today notes), "I think your message is resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side." Later, when a physical altercation between the protester and audience members appears to start, Seinfeld appears to say, "This is exciting. I like this. I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show." After what appears to be a separate incident, Seinfeld can be heard saying, "Alright, I'm gonna keep going. Save the children of Gaza." (The incident comes a week after pro-Palestinian protesters staged a walkout of Seinfeld's Duke commencement speech.)