Boy, 16, Killed in Poultry Plant Accident in Mississippi

A horrific tragedy unfolded last week at a Mississippi poultry plant, where a 16-year-old boy died in an accident on the job. Duvan Tomas Perez arrived in the US from his native Guatemala six years ago, family members say. It's not clear what happened Friday night, but the Forrest County deputy coroner says equipment at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg caused the teen's death, NBC News reports. Sanitation operations were reportedly underway when the accident took place around 8pm, WDAM reports. "Two times he began to scream, 'Help! Help!'" says another worker at the plant, who was on shift at the same time and heard the teen's cries. "I knew he had died."