Boy, 16, Killed in Poultry Plant Accident in Mississippi

A horrific tragedy unfolded last week at a Mississippi poultry plant, where a 16-year-old boy died in an accident on the job. Duvan Tomas Perez arrived in the US from his native Guatemala six years ago, family members say. It's not clear what happened Friday night, but the Forrest County deputy coroner says equipment at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg caused the teen's death, NBC News reports. Sanitation operations were reportedly underway when the accident took place around 8pm, WDAM reports. "Two times he began to scream, 'Help! Help!'" says another worker at the plant, who was on shift at the same time and heard the teen's cries. "I knew he had died."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division have launched investigations into the incident. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to work at a poultry plant due to the dangerous conditions, and violations of child labor laws are punishable by fines of more than $30,000 per incident. This is the third death at the Hattiesburg plant, which has been cited for multiple safety violations in the recent past, in the past three years; another worker there suffered an amputation in that same time frame. (Read more Mississippi stories.)