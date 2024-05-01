Active Shooter 'Neutralized' Outside Middle School

A Wisconsin school district said an active shooter was "neutralized" outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday, and no one inside the building was injured. Authorities said, without giving details, that the "alleged assailant" was harmed; a witness said she heard gunshots and saw children running, the AP reports. The Madison-area district said in several posts on Facebook beginning around 11:30am that students at all of the district's schools were on lockdown and family members were told not to come to any schools. "An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects," a post around noon said.

"As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant," the district said. In an earlier post, the district said "the threat has been neutralized outside of the building." The district said the suspect "did not breach entryway" into the building, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jeanne Keller was in her quilting shop down the block from the campus that includes the middle school and another school building when she heard about five gunshots. "It was maybe like pow-pow-pow-pow," Keller tells the AP. "I thought it was fireworks. I went outside and saw all the children running ... I probably saw 200 children."