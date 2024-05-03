After Court, Trump Brought Pizza to Firefighters

After his day in court Thursday, Donald Trump delivered a couple of pizzas to a midtown Manhattan firehouse. The former president posed for photos with firefighters and signed the firehouse's journal during the 10-minute visit, Politico reports. The New York Post reports that Trump was met with cheers at the Fire Department of New York's Engine 8, Ladder 2, the same firehouse he visited in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. FDNY spokesperson Jim Long told Politico that Trump "was thanking them for the work they do." He said the campaign asked to visit.

"It's always special when a president shows up at your place of work," one firefighter told the Post, describing Trump as a "nice guy for coming by." Asked about President Biden, the firefighter said, "He tries." In a statement, FDNY spokesperson Amanda Farinacci said, "We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation," adding that leaders including Barack Obama have also visited city firehouses.

The second week of testimony in Trump's hush-money trial will wrap up Friday, the AP reports. On Thursday, the trial heard testimony from witnesses including a former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Toward the end of the day, the jury heard a recording secretly made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in which he tells Trump about a plan to buy a story about McDougal's claim to have had an affair with Trump from the National Enquirer. "What do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?" Trump asks.