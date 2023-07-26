Polly Want a Mountain Rescue?

The good news is that the woman was reunited with her pet parrot. The bad news is that in going in search of her lost bird, she ended up stranded on a Welsh mountain and in need of a rescue herself. The unidentified woman had set out with a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire, England, for a hike of Wales' Glyder Fawr mountain with their birds, reports CNN. Then a peregrine falcon attacked the group, causing one of the woman's two parrots to fly away, according to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team. "The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it," with the second parrot clinging to her backpack, the rescue team says in a Facebook post.