Polly Want a Mountain Rescue?

Woman and her bird got stranded on Welsh mountain
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2023 12:44 PM CDT
Rescuers Save Woman, and Her Parrot, on Cliff
A woman follows rescuers to safety, with a parrot clinging to her back, after she became stuck on a Welsh mountain.   (Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue)

The good news is that the woman was reunited with her pet parrot. The bad news is that in going in search of her lost bird, she ended up stranded on a Welsh mountain and in need of a rescue herself. The unidentified woman had set out with a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire, England, for a hike of Wales' Glyder Fawr mountain with their birds, reports CNN. Then a peregrine falcon attacked the group, causing one of the woman's two parrots to fly away, according to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team. "The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it," with the second parrot clinging to her backpack, the rescue team says in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately the [first] parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck," the team adds. That second bird was apparently pleased to see a rescuer, who followed up the cliffs. As the rescue team notes, it "greeted our team member with a 'hello'!" The parrot and its owner were "lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain," the team says. The rescuers seemed good-natured about the whole thing, despite facing what they said was "a barrage of parrot jokes" from other local rescue teams, per North Wales Live. (Read more rescue stories.)

