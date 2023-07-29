No ticket claimed all six winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which means the pot for the next one is especially massive. NPR notes the completed drawing was worth an already impressive $940 million, but since no one took home the big prize, Tuesday's drawing now dangles $1.05 billion—the fifth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has exceeded 10 digits, according to a release . The last winning Mega Millions ticket was drawn April 18, and since then, there've been 29 fruitless drawings for a big winner.

If someone earns the top prize on Tuesday, they'll be able to take a lump-sum payment of about $528 million. So keep hope alive, but also don't hold your breath: The odds are 1 in 303 million that you're going to see those winning numbers next week, which Yahoo puts in perspective. You have a better chance of being eaten by a shark (1 in 264 million odds), becoming president of the United States (1 in 32.6 million), winning an Oscar (1 in 11,500), or being injured by a toilet (1 in 10,000).