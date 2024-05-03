Apple Reports Steep Drop in iPhone Sales

10% year-on-year drop in Q1 is biggest decline since pandemic hit production in 2020
Posted May 3, 2024 3:32 AM CDT
The sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Apple on Thursday disclosed its steepest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the pandemic's outset, deepening a slump that's increasing the pressure on the trendsetting company to spruce up its products with more artificial intelligence. The 10% drop in year-over-year iPhone sales for the January-March period is the latest sign of weakness in a product that generates most of Apple's revenue, the AP reports. It marked the biggest drop in iPhone sales since the July-September period in 2020, when production bottlenecks caused by factory closures during the pandemic resulted in a delayed release of that year's model.

  • The current iPhone downturn was the main reason Apple's revenue for the latest quarter decreased 4% from last year to $90.8 billion. It marked the fifth consecutive quarter that Apple's revenue dipped from the previous year. Weak sales in China were again a factor in the latest quarter, with revenue in that region falling 8% from last year. Apple's profit in the past quarter totaled $23.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a 2% dip from last year.

  • But both Apple's revenue and earnings per share came in slightly above analysts' projections, according to FactSet Research. Apple also predicted its revenue for the April-June quarter will rise modestly from a year ago, which would end the recent streak of erosion.
  • Even as it stumbles slightly, Apple remains one of the world's most prosperous companies. The Cupertino, California, company hammered home that point by announcing a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share. The company also committed to spending $110 billion buying back its own stock, a move that investors cheered but may fuel criticism that Apple is spending more money catering to Wall Street than creating more innovative products.
  • Bolstered by the increased dividend and stock repurchase commitment, Apple's shares rose around 6% in extended trading after the news came out. The stock is still down around 7% for the year so far.
  • Although investors have been dismayed by the weakening iPhone sales, they are also concerned Apple may be losing its edge as other tech giants such as Microsoft and Google sprint out to the early lead in artificial intelligence technology that is expected to reshape the industry and technology. Apple is widely expected to unveil more AI services in June during an annual conference showcasing the next version of its software for the iPhone and Mac computers.
