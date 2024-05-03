Apple Reports Steep Drop in iPhone Sales

Apple on Thursday disclosed its steepest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the pandemic's outset, deepening a slump that's increasing the pressure on the trendsetting company to spruce up its products with more artificial intelligence. The 10% drop in year-over-year iPhone sales for the January-March period is the latest sign of weakness in a product that generates most of Apple's revenue, the AP reports. It marked the biggest drop in iPhone sales since the July-September period in 2020, when production bottlenecks caused by factory closures during the pandemic resulted in a delayed release of that year's model.

The current iPhone downturn was the main reason Apple's revenue for the latest quarter decreased 4% from last year to $90.8 billion. It marked the fifth consecutive quarter that Apple's revenue dipped from the previous year. Weak sales in China were again a factor in the latest quarter, with revenue in that region falling 8% from last year. Apple's profit in the past quarter totaled $23.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a 2% dip from last year.