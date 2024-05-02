Stocks Have a Rebound Day

"We see markets breathing a sigh of relief after the Fed meeting was less hawkish than feared," Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones tells CNBC. "The base case continues to be that rate cuts are delayed, but not necessarily derailed." Earnings reports from several big companies also helped drive the market higher. Qualcomm rose 10% after topping forecasts for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. Carvana revved 32% higher after the used-car seller reported much better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected, boosted by better-than-forecast sales. MGM Resorts International rose about 3% after likewise topping forecasts for profit and revenue.

They helped to offset a 16% drop for Etsy, which only roughly matched analysts' expectations for results and revenue. It cited a "still challenging" environment where customers broadly are more selective about the non-essentials they're buying. DoorDash sank 10% after reporting a worse loss than expected. Industrial gases and engineering company Linde was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500, sinking about 5%, despite reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. Up Friday: The next monthly jobs report.