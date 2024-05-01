Fed Says Key Rate Will Stay at 23-Year High

This story has been updated with Powell's remarks. As widely expected, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a sixth straight meeting at between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level since 2001. The central bank said it won't cut rates until it has "greater confidence" that inflation is consistently falling toward its stated 2% target, the AP reports.

At a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "inflation has eased substantially over the past year," but there has been a lack of "further progress" in recent months, the New York Times reports. He also said it is "unlikely" that the next move will be a rate hike. The Times describes the remarks as "about as firm a no" as can be expected from Powell regarding a possible hike. Stocks were little changed after the initial announcement, but the Dow jumped more than 300 points after Powell's remarks.