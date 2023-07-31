This Is the Best State in America for Health Care

Minnesota tops WalletHub's list, with West Virginia coming in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2023 5:47 PM CDT
Stock photo.

Health care in the US before COVID was already a prime political topic—and after the pandemic hit, it became even more so. WalletHub wanted to see which states offered the best, most affordable services, so it looked at all 50 states and Washington, DC, using more than 40 metrics in three key categories: cost (everything from the price of doctor and dental visits, to average hospital expenses and monthly insurance premiums; access—think average wait times at the ER, doctors and urgent-care clinics per capita, and the like; and outcomes, which examined infant and child mortality rates, life expectancy, and rates for conditions such as stroke, cancer, and heart disease, among other factors. Minnesota emerged at the top of WalletHub's list, not only in terms of affordability but also overall. West Virginia, meanwhile, came in last place. Read on to see how other states ranked:

Best States

  1. Minnesota (No. 1 in "Cost" category)
  2. Iowa
  3. Rhode Island
  4. North Dakota
  5. Utah (No. 1 in "Outcomes" category)
  6. Colorado
  7. Maine (No. 1 in "Access" category)
  8. Hawaii
  9. South Dakota
  10. Idaho
Worst States
  1. North Carolina
  2. Florida
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Louisiana
  7. Alabama (last in "Access" category)
  8. Alaska (last in "Cost" category)
  9. Mississippi (last in "Outcomes" category)
  10. West Virginia
