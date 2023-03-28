This Is the Most Stressed State in America

Mississippi needs to meditate, per WalletHub, while Minnesota seems to be handling its tension just fine
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2023 1:30 PM CDT
This Is the Most Stressed State in America
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/vladans)

Need to squeeze one of those stress balls more than you used to? It could have something to do with where you live. WalletHub looked at all 50 states to see which ones were the most afflicted by anxiety and tension, examining more than three dozen metrics across four main categories: stress related to work, family, money, and health and safety. Everything from median income and the average number of hours worked to the amount of sleep people get and separation and divorce rates were taken into account, with Mississippi emerging as the most stressed state in the nation. Minnesota, meanwhile, ranked as the least stressed. Read on for the top and bottom 10:

Most Stressed

  1. Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category)
  2. Louisiana
  3. New Mexico (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  4. West Virginia
  5. Nevada
  6. Arkansas (No. 1 in "Health and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  7. Alabama
  8. Kentucky
  9. Texas
  10. Oklahoma

Least Stressed

  1. Virginia
  2. North Dakota
  3. Connecticut
  4. New Jersey
  5. Iowa
  6. Massachusetts
  7. South Dakota (last in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Utah (No. 1 in "Work-Related Stress" category)
  10. Minnesota (last in "Money-Related Stress" category)
See how stressed other states are here. (This is the most stressed city in the US.)

