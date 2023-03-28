This Is the Most Stressed State in America

Need to squeeze one of those stress balls more than you used to? It could have something to do with where you live. WalletHub looked at all 50 states to see which ones were the most afflicted by anxiety and tension, examining more than three dozen metrics across four main categories: stress related to work, family, money, and health and safety. Everything from median income and the average number of hours worked to the amount of sleep people get and separation and divorce rates were taken into account, with Mississippi emerging as the most stressed state in the nation. Minnesota, meanwhile, ranked as the least stressed. Read on for the top and bottom 10:



Most Stressed

Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category) Louisiana New Mexico (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category) West Virginia Nevada Arkansas (No. 1 in "Health and Safety-Related Stress" category) Alabama Kentucky Texas Oklahoma

Least Stressed

Virginia North Dakota Connecticut New Jersey Iowa Massachusetts South Dakota (last in "Family-Related Stress" category) New Hampshire Utah (No. 1 in "Work-Related Stress" category) Minnesota (last in "Money-Related Stress" category)