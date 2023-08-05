6-Year-Old Falls From Florida Roller Coaster

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after falling from a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park. Fire officials said he was found on the ground about 20 feet below the Galaxy Spin's track at Fun Spot America, near Kissimmee, on Thursday afternoon, NBC News reports. Information about the boy's condition at an Orlando hospital was not provided. The amusement park said in a statement that state inspectors found no problems with the ride and reported that it was being operated properly, per WOFL.