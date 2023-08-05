Tech-Savvy Job Hunters Turn to 'White Fonting'

Some applicants have been using an interesting hack to dupe AI and other tech filters when pursuing new positions. It's called "white fonting," explains the Washington Post. The idea is pretty straightforward—job seekers cram keywords from job descriptions onto their resumes, but change the font to white so they remain invisible to the naked eye. If, as is increasingly common, the résumé is screened first by an AI tool looking for such words, the hack may help the résumé make the first cut. The Post notes that the move has become more popular on forums such as TikTok as the labor market tightens and employers lean into tech solutions to manage the flow. One big caveat: Lots of recruiters think it's a bad idea because the ploy can be detected.