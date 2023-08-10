Group Accuses Kellogg of 'Sexualizing' Products

A conservative legal group run by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller has taken aim at Target and Kellogg, which it accuses of breaking the law with its diversity programs—and of "sexualizing" its products. In a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, America First Legal said policies intended to promote underrepresented minority groups to management positions were "illegal discrimination" that violates federal law, Reuters reports. In a press release , the group said the company's directors were breaking the law and hurting shareholders' interests because of a "twisted woke ideology."

In its press release, the group singled out Kellogg's "Chef in Residence" program, which the company describes as a "paid postgraduate fellow program for Black chefs to work with our Research and Development (R&D) team to help them better understand food's role in Black communities worldwide." The group said, "Unlawfully, only Black or African American chefs are allowed." America First Legal also complained that Kellogg had dropped its "family-friendly marketing approach" to "politicize and sexualize its products," citing cereal boxes that celebrated Pride month and Cheez-It boxes featuring drag queen RuPaul.

The Wednesday complaint against Kellogg follows a lawsuit it filed Tuesday on behalf of an investor in Target. The suit claims that Target "embraced the radical transgender agenda" by selling Pride month items, causing a "predictable" drop in its share price. But "calling the collapse of Target's stock 'predictable' may be an overrepresentation," Nikki McCann Ramirez writes at Rolling Stone. "The company has been producing a Pride collection for more than a decade, and it wasn't until major conservative figures—including Miller himself—called for a consumer boycott that the company's financials suffered," she writes. (Read more Kellogg stories.)