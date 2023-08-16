'World's Most Famous Windmill' Is for Sale

Nicholas Brown, managing director at Private View Property, says he's been selling homes for 40 years—and this is the most famous one he's ever dealt with. Cobstone Windmill, the Buckinghamshire, England, windmill seen in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, is up for sale for $9.4 million as part of a property that includes a main house, 37 acres of land, paddocks, and a swimming pool, the New York Times reports. In the 1968 movie, it was the home of eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, played by Dick Van Dyke, and his children. "Imagine inviting your friends to come and stay at the best known windmill in the world," Brown says.

The windmill was built in 1816 and was used to ground cereal until 1873, according to a real estate listing. After Chitty Chitty Bang Bang producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli decided to use it, a major facelift, including restoring the sails and repairing fire damage, was carried out to get it ready for the screen, the Times of London reports. More renovations were carried out, including turning the main house into a six-bedroom family home, after Parent Trap star Hayley Mills and husband Roy Boulting bought it for around $38,000 in 1971.

"I recognized it at once as the children's home in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and it was love at first sight," Mills wrote in 2021 memoir Forever Young. The property was sold two more times in the years after Mill and Boulting owned it, but this is the first time it's been on the market since 1988. The property is around 50 miles from London and has appeared in many other film and TV productions, including Midsomer Murders, LBC reports. (Read more Chitty Chitty Bang Bang stories.)