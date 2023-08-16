Proposed Trump Trial Date Is Day Before Super Tuesday

But March 4 date for Georgia trial might be unrealistic, experts say
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2023 2:56 PM CDT
Updated Aug 16, 2023 2:59 PM CDT
Georgia DA Wants March Trial for Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Donald Trump's calendar is filling up very fast. His trial for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election could collide with his 2024 election campaign in the early months of next year: In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed that his trial begin on March 4, CNBC reports. That's the day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states will hold their Republican primaries. Georgia's GOP presidential primary is scheduled for the following week.

According to a court filing, Willis also proposed that arraignments for Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in an indictment Monday night happen the week of Sept. 5, the AP reports. The former president is already facing a March trial in the New York hush money case, the AP notes, along with a May trial in the federal Mar-a-Lago documents case. Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking a January trial in the federal election interference case.

Willis said Monday that she wanted to hold a trial within six months, though legal experts said that was an ambitious and probably unrealistic timeline for a sprawling case involving so many charges and defendants, the New York Times reports. Such cases typically take years, experts say. "It's a fairy tale to think that's going to happen," Michael J. Moore, a former US attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, tells CNN. "I think it's just a PR move and she has no real belief this case will be ready in March." (The judge in the Georgia Trump case became a judge just six months ago.)

