Tampa Braces as Idalia Bears Down on Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia intensified and was expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday. Officials declared states of emergencies in dozens of counties and ordered some evacuations in preparation for life-threatening storm surges, per the AP . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of a "major impact" to the state, noting that what was originally forecast to be nothing stronger than a tropical storm was now predicted to become a Category 3 hurricane. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a potentially big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members. Large parts of the western coast of Florida are at risk of storm surges and floods anytime a storm of this magnitude approaches. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Monday from Longboat Key in the Sarasota area to the Holocene River, up past Tampa Bay. Pasco County, located north of Tampa, ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas, areas prone to flooding, and residents living in manufactured or mobile homes.

President Biden spoke to DeSantis on Monday morning, telling the Florida governor that he had approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said. DeSantis is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. At 11am EDT Monday, the storm was about 80 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the hurricane center said. Idalia was moving north at 8 mph. On Tuesday, it was expected to turn northeast at a faster pace, reaching Florida's western coast as a dangerous major hurricane on Wednesday.