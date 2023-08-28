Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso Arrested

Actor, 32, accused of public intoxication and stealing a bag of chips in Texas
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2023 1:40 PM CDT
Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso Arrested
Miley Cyrus, center, poses with fellow "Hannah Montana" cast members Jason Earles, left, and Mitchel Musso at the world premiere of the film "Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert" in Los Angeles, on Jan. 17, 2008.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

An actor best known for starring alongside Miley Cyrus on Disney's Hannah Montana has been charged with public intoxication and stealing a bag of potato chips, reports USA Today. Mitchel Musso, 32, who played Oliver Oken on the hit kids' show, was arrested Saturday evening outside a hotel in Rockland, Texas. Police say he entered the hotel, starting eating the chips he grabbed, and became verbally abusive when asked to pay.

Police say he walked off, and officers arrested him outside the hotel. In addition to the charges of public intoxication and theft-under-$100, Musso was hit with a few charges related to previous driving-related infractions. TMZ notes that Musso had a successful run at the Disney Channel starting in the mid-2000s; in addition to Hannah Montana, he had roles in Phineas and Ferb, Pair of Kings, and PrankStars. (Read more Hannah Montana stories.)

