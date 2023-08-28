West Point's Time Capsule Is a Bust

The joke turned out to be way more fitting than intended. Just before an archaeologist opened a lead box believed to have been buried by West Point cadets 200 years ago, a school dean told the audience, "I was told yesterday that if we had a sense of humor, we would have asked Mr. Rivera to be up here with us," per the AP . The reference was to Geraldo Rivera's much-hyped opening of Al Capone's vault in the 1980s, which turned out to be a bust. West Point's big reveal on Monday wasn't much better: The "time capsule" contained only mud and silty sediment, reports the BBC .

"A little disappointed," said West Point archeologist Paul Hudson. "We built up to this quite a bit. And I'll tell you the truth, that was the last outcome that I expected with all the trouble that they went to create that box, put it in the monument." The lead container was found in May at the base of a monument honoring Revolutionary War hero Thaddeus Kosciuszko. The best guess is that a damaged seam allowed in moisture, thus damaging any paper or wood that might have been placed inside in the 1820s. But there's still a glimmer of hope: "We're going to remove all of that sediment and we'll screen it through some fine mesh screen and see if anything comes out of it," says Hudson.