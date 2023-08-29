Idalia May Be Category 3 Hurricane When It Hits

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surges and winds over the next two days. Idalia is projected to have sustained winds of up to 120mph as it approaches Florida, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

Path: The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday. See maps and trajectory predictions at Weather.com.