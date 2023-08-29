Baseball Star Knocked to Ground by Fans

Ronald Acuña is on the brink of achieving something no baseball player has ever done—and two fans got way too aggressive in showing their apparent appreciation Monday night in Denver. The Atlanta Braves star was knocked to the turf as security tried to wrestle down the men who raced onto the field, separately, reports USA Today . Acuña was not injured. He was standing in the outfield before the start of the bottom of the seventh when the first man ran onto the field, hugged Acuña, and tried to take a selfie. As guards subdued him, the second "seemingly more aggressive" fan entered the fray, and that's when Acuña got knocked down, per the Denver Post . (Watch it unfold here .)

"I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture," Acuña said after the game via a translator. "But security was able to get there, and so I think everything's OK. Everyone's OK." The 25-year-old hit his 29th home run in the game and got his 60th and 61st stolen bases in the Braves' 14-4 rout of the Rockies. One more homer and he becomes the first player in history to reach the 30/60 mark for those milestones. But as far as the errant fans, "You don't want to see that happen, I know that," said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, per WSB-TV. "You don't know what the people, what they will do when they get out there. It's a scary situation." Some reports suggest a third fan entered the field as well during the fracas. (Read more baseball fans stories.)