In a viral video , a plane emitting pink smoke flies low over a couple, announcing they're expecting a baby girl. But as the couple embraces in celebration, disaster strikes. The camera pans away from the couple to the plane, which angles upward, then begins twisting in the air as its left wing collapses against the fuselage. "Shrieks of joy from the couple's friends and family can be heard turning into screams of distress as the aircraft's wing collapses just meters above them," per Sky News . The plane crashed a short distance away from the celebration in San Pedro, Mexico. Paramedics treated the pilot— identified as Luis Angel N., 32—before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, per CNN .

Photos show the plane became a twisted pile of wreckage, trapping the pilot inside. It's unclear what caused the crash, but the incident is the latest to put the spotlight on extravagant and risky gender-reveal stunts, some of which have used explosives and triggered costly and deadly forest fires. Jenna Karvunidis, who popularized gender reveal parties back in 2008, tells NewsNation that if she could go back in time, she wouldn't have had one at all. Not only have they become increasingly dangerous, but it can be "limiting" to form opinions about a child based on their birth sex, Karvunidis says. Still, "the social media audience is hungry for these clicks, they're hungry for these spectacles." (An eerily similar plane crash killed two in Mexico in 2021.)