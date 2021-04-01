They Shouted 'It's a Girl!' Then Came Awful Screams

(Newser) – Gender reveal stunts that end in tragedy aren't just an American thing. Authorities say a pilot and co-pilot died Tuesday when a stunt went wrong off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, the Washington Post reports. Video shows the small plane release a pink cloud as family members on a boat shout, "It's a girl!" Seconds later, they screamed as the single-engine Cessna 206 nosedived into the lagoon. According to local media, the plane had been rented from a company called Xomex and its owner was one of the crash victims. Mexico's Federal Civil Aviation Agency is investigating the cause of the crash, reports the New York Post. (In February, an exploding gender reveal device killed a father-to-be in upstate New York.)