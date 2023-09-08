Friday marks one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II , and the royal family has circulated a never-before-released portrait of the late monarch in commemoration. "We recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us," King Charles III noted in a short video that highlighted the photo of Elizabeth at age 42. The BBC notes that Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, also appeared at a prayer service at the small Crathie Kirk church, near Balmoral, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a similar service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales.

The Mirror notes the king looked "visibly moved" and close to tears" after the church service. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, in London this week to attend a charity event, paid his respects at St. George's Chapel, where the queen is buried, per ABC News, which notes that Harry isn't expected to meet with either his father or brother during this trip. "I know ... that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together," Harry said Thursday of his grandmother at the WellChild awards ceremony.

As the royals continue to mourn and remember, CBS News takes a look at how Charles has done at winning the hearts and minds of his nation's people since his mother's death. "I think it's a very difficult role to play after the queen, and a difficult job in the first place, so I think he's done a good job," one observer outside Buckingham Palace on Friday told the news outlet. Still, support for the monarchy has dropped in recent years, with polls showing a 5% dip in such support over the past year.