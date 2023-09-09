Earthquake Death Toll Tops 2K

Rescue efforts in Morocco became more frantic on Saturday night, as crews rushed to hard-to-reach mountain villages almost 24 hours after a major earthquake struck. The death toll from the region's strongest earthquake in more than a century surpassed 2,000, the AP reports. The government reported that at least another 1,400 people were critically injured. "It felt like a plane fell on me," said a man on outskirts of Marrakech, per the New York Times. Eyewitnesses near the epicenter of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the Atlas Mountains said there is "destruction everywhere." Developments include: