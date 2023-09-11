US /
lists

5 States Where the Natives Don't Leave

Texas is the 'stickiest,' and South Dakota the least sticky, according to new analysis
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2023 5:37 PM CDT
5 States Where the Natives Don't Leave
The Dallas skyline.   (Getty / f11photo)

A new analysis finds that Texas is the "stickiest" state in the nation, though the designation has nothing to do with heat. In this case, it refers to the propensity of people born in a particular state to pack up and move out—or not. The analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds that Texans are least likely to leave their home state. As you might expect, a complicated set of factors is at play, including job growth, weather, taxes, and home prices. A general trend: "Stickier" states tend to have plenty of large metro areas, as opposed to less sticky states. The best and the worst:

5 Stickiest States

  1. Texas, where 82% of residents born there still lived there as of 2021, based on stats from the American Community Survey
  2. North Carolina, 75.5%
  3. Georgia, 72.42%
  4. California, 73%
  5. Utah, 72.9%

5 Least Stickiest States

  1. Rhode Island, 55.2%
  2. South Dakota, 54.2%
  3. Alaska, 48.7%
  4. North Dakota, 48.6%
  5. Wyoming, 45.2%
Read the full report. (Or check out other lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X