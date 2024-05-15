The driver of a truck that crashed into a bus Tuesday morning, killing eight farmworkers and injuring 40 more, had been "in an auto accident at least three days prior to this accident," a Florida judge said on Wednesday. Bryan Maclean Howard, who faces eight counts of DUI-manslaughter, was ordered held without bail. NBC News cites an account from troopers who responded to the scene of Tuesday's crash in Marion County; they say Howard told them he had been "driving very carefully" because he "wrapped his mother's car around a tree" three days earlier after swerving to miss an animal in the road.