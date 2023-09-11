A climber who reached the summit of a mountain in New Zealand descended a lot faster than anticipated but lived to tell the tale. The unidentified climber apparently lost his footing at the top of the challenging Mount Taranaki, slid down an astonishing 600 meters (about 2,000 feet), and wound up with only minor injuries, reports the BBC . That's the equivalent of some of the world's tallest buildings, notes Sky News . The key to his survival? Warmer temperatures, apparently. Authorities say the mountain's typical ice was softer snow, which cushioned him on the way down.

"He is exceptionally lucky to be alive," says a police spokesperson, per the New Zealand Herald. In fact, two climbers fell from the same spot in 2021 and didn't survive, per the BBC. A member of the man's climbing team descended to rescue him, aided by a member of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue squad who happened to be on the mountain at the time. The climber had lost his boots during the fall, but his two rescuers were able to get him "rekitted," and all three descended safely, per the Herald. (Read more mountain climber stories.)