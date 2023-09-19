Japan Hits a Gray Milestone

It is very, very common knowledge that the median age of Japan's population is, well, not associated with the term "spring chicken." With what the BBC reports is the planet's oldest population—the yardstick there being the percentage of people 65 or older, of which Japan counts nearly a third of its people, at 29.1%—the Land of the Rising Sun has now notched a new milestone: For the first time, more than 10% of its population is now over 80. There's a combination of factors at work here, including an infamously low birth rate and some pretty good longevity, but they make up for a few more startling and/or troubling stats, also via the Japan Times: