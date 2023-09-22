The British royals have historically been known for their hunting, polo, and horseback-riding skills. Not typically on that list of specialties: table tennis, though Queen Camilla did her darnedest Thursday as she faced off against France's first lady. The Guardian notes that Camilla and her husband, King Charles III, crossed the English Channel this week for a three-day visit to mend UK-French relations, and on Day 2, Camilla and Brigitte Macron broke out the paddles at a sports center outside of Paris.

So how did the sporty septuagenarians do? Well, the Guardian notes that the match "showed they could do with some practice," with dropped balls, hard hits, and botched serves. "Stop filming!" a "giggling" Macron implored the teens around her who were recording the event, per People. The Telegraph notes that King Charles "looked amused" as his wife faced off against Macron. It's not clear if anyone actually "won," and if so, who. (Read more Queen Camilla stories.)