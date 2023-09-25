Bull Fatally Gores Man at Festival in Spain

Running of the bulls event turned deadly
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 25, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
Man Fatally Gored at Bull-Running Festival
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Arpelayo)

A Saturday running of the bulls in Pobla de Farnals, a town in Spain's Valencia region, turned fatal when a 61-year-old man died after being gored in the side by a bull. Emergency surgery could not save the man, whose friend was also gored by the same bull in both legs, but survived, the BBC reports. Both men were reportedly among the organizers of the event, Sky News reports. Injuries, some of them fatal, are not rare during the controversial bull-running festivals in the country, hundreds of which are held each year. (Read more running of the bulls stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X