Bull Fatally Gores Man at Festival in Spain

A Saturday running of the bulls in Pobla de Farnals, a town in Spain's Valencia region, turned fatal when a 61-year-old man died after being gored in the side by a bull. Emergency surgery could not save the man, whose friend was also gored by the same bull in both legs, but survived, the BBC reports. Both men were reportedly among the organizers of the event, Sky News reports. Injuries, some of them fatal, are not rare during the controversial bull-running festivals in the country, hundreds of which are held each year. (Read more running of the bulls stories.)