Add Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the list of politicians who think Sen. Bob Menendez needs to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges. The Democratic representative said the charges against Menendez, including allegations that he accepted bribes including a Mercedes-Benz, are "very serious," the Guardian reports. "Consistency matters. It shouldn't matter if it's a Republican or a Democrat," she said, adding that the allegations "involve the nature of not just his but all of our seats in Congress." Meanwhile, while Sen. John Fetterman and several Democrats in Menendez's home state of New Jersey say their fellow Dem should step down, NBC News reports other Democrat senators have not been so quick to join that chorus: