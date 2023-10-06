Putin Implicates Drugs, Alcohol, Grenades in Prigozhin's Death

US officials may believe Vladimir Putin ordered the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, but the Russian president himself is sharing a different theory on the plane crash that killed the mercenary leader. In his first comments on the possible cause of the wreck, which is widely believed to have been an assassination and which western intelligence agencies believe was caused by a bomb, Putin said that hand grenades detonating onboard the plane may have caused it to go down, the Guardian reports. "Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the crash," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club thinktank in Sochi, Russia, per ABC News.