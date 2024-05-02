"Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" the Kensington Palace X account posted on Thursday , showing off a new snapshot of a beaming Charlotte, sporting a red cardigan and jean skirt while casually leaning against a row of flower-bearing shrubbery. The palace added: "Thank you for all of the kind messages today." The BBC notes that Kate, Princess of Wales, took the photo of her daughter, whom she's jokingly called "the one in charge" among her three children, "at Windsor in the past few days."

Just last week, another photo by the princess popped up of her son Louis, celebrating his sixth birthday. This all comes, of course, on the heels of the Great Royal Picture Scandal, in which Kate ended up apologizing for altering a family photo released in March.

Princess Charlotte herself hasn't been spotted in public since Christmas Day. Today notes that on that day, the royals released a black-and-white photo of the young princess and her two brothers, Louis and George. The kids and their parents, Catherine and Prince William, were also seen attending church services that day near their Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The entire family hasn't been seen together in public, or in a photo, since. (More Princess Charlotte stories.)