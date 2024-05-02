Dozens Killed in China Highway Collapse

A section of a highway collapsed after heavy rains in a mountainous area in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 36 people dead, authorities said Thursday. The Meizhou city government said that 23 vehicles were found after a 58.7-foot long section of the highway gave way about 2am on Wednesday. Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said. The search effort was complicated by steady rain, gravel, and soil coming down at the site, posing some risk to the workers, a fire department official told Chinese media.

More than 22 inches of rain has fallen in the past four weeks in the county where the roadway collapsed, more than four times as much as last year, the AP reports. Some villages in Meizhou flooded in early April, and the city has seen heavy rain in recent days. Other parts of Guangdong province have seen record rains and flooding in the past two weeks, as well as hail. A tornado killed five people in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, last weekend.

Heavy rain and flooding pose a special risk to mountain roadways and highway bridges because of erosion, debris flows and landslides. China has massively expanded its infrastructure in recent years, adding more than 1 million highway bridges, the world's largest network of high-speed trains, and scores of new airports. In the rush to build, flaws in design and construction methods have frequently come to light, while regular inspections and maintenance are sometimes given short shrift.