More Than 1K Dead in Israel-Hamas War

Flights to Israel are being canceled amid the escalating conflict
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2023 12:15 AM CDT
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.   (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The death toll is more than 1,100 after the surprise Hamas attack on Israel Saturday led Israel to declare war on the militant group; of the dead, more than 700 are in Israel (including at least 260 found dead at a music festival where others were reportedly taken hostage; more on that here). More than 400 are Palestinians, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza saying 78 of those are children, CNN reports. The US has deployed aid to Israel, and the UK has also pledged support. Meanwhile, sources are saying Iran helped plan the attack (and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group, is definitely involved), while China and Russia are both calling for an immediate ceasefire. Live updates are available at multiple news outlets including the BBC and CNN. More developments:

  • Hamas response to US aid: The militant group said the US deployment of a Navy carrier strike group amounts to "aggression against Palestinian people." The US, which is also positioning more fighter jets to the Middle East as a deterrent, is considering additional support including supplies and funding, sources say.
  • Emergency meeting: At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Sunday, the US demanded all 15 members strongly condemn the "terrorist attacks," the AP reports. No immediate action was taken, and while most members did condemn the attacks, not all did.
  • Israeli response: Israel says it has "severely downgraded the capabilities" of Hamas in its retaliatory strikes, and it intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip Monday, the AP reports. Special forces have been brought in to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters, the AP reports.
  • Flights to Israel: A number of airlines including United, American, Delta, Air Canada, Air Malta and Portuguese airline TAP have canceled flights to Israel amid the conflict.
  • Americans killed: At least four Americans are among the dead in Israel, ABC News reports, and US officials are warning that number could rise. The daughter and son-in-law of a Massachusetts university professor were shot dead as they protected their son from gunfire, but it's not clear whether they were US citizens. Several other nations have similarly said their citizens are among the dead.
  • Cory Booker was there: The senator was in Jerusalem when Hamas struck but has since safely departed Israel, CBS News reports.
  • Trump reacts: On his Truth Social site, Donald Trump said neither the Hamas attack on Israel nor Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have happened were he president, the Hill reports. And at an Iowa event Sunday, Trump said the Hamas attack came about because the US is seen as "weak and ineffective."
  • Supporters rally: Rallies were held in several US cities Sunday by supporters of both sides of the conflict, the AP reports.
