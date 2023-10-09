More Than 1K Dead in Israel-Hamas War

The death toll is more than 1,100 after the surprise Hamas attack on Israel Saturday led Israel to declare war on the militant group; of the dead, more than 700 are in Israel (including at least 260 found dead at a music festival where others were reportedly taken hostage; more on that here). More than 400 are Palestinians, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza saying 78 of those are children, CNN reports. The US has deployed aid to Israel, and the UK has also pledged support. Meanwhile, sources are saying Iran helped plan the attack (and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group, is definitely involved), while China and Russia are both calling for an immediate ceasefire. Live updates are available at multiple news outlets including the BBC and CNN. More developments: