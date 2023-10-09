Hamas, Hezbollah Sources: Iran Helped Plan Attack on Israel

One big factor in the looming question of how Israel and its allies in the West failed to anticipate the Hamas attack that launched a war? Iran. Senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are Iran-backed militant groups, anonymously confirm to the Wall Street Journal that Iranian security officials helped Hamas plan Saturday's attack. (A spokesperson for Hamas had previously said the same to the BBC.) Representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah, two other militant groups backed by Iran, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps planned the attacks during a series of meetings in Beirut, the sources say, and the green light was apparently given at a meeting there last Monday.