Celebrity Chef Dead at 61 After Allergic Reaction

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died Saturday after having an acute allergic reaction that sent him into anaphylactic shock. The former Food Network star and restaurateur was 61. He had been in the hospital for a week prior to his death, People reports. His company Gruppo Chiarello released a statement Sunday saying that Chiarello spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends, Entertainment Weekly reports. It's not clear whether the allergy was food-related, TMZ reports. Chiarello died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he opened his renowned first restaurant Tra Vigne in the 1980s. He later opened Bottega and Ottimo, also in Napa Valley, and Coqueta in both Napa and San Francisco.