Hamas Releases Video of Young Hostage

Hamas has released video of one of the nearly 200 people taken hostage in its attack on Israel, a 21-year-old woman named Mia Schem, reports the Jerusalem Post . In the clip posted on the Hamas Telegram channel, the French-Israeli national is seen being treated for an arm wound and says she is receiving medicine and is OK. "I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please." An analysis of metadata in the video by the New York Times suggests parts of it were filmed at least six days ago.

"I screamed when I saw the video of Mia, because I saw she's alive, but when I watched it again, I saw that she's wounded," says Keren Schem, Mia's mother, per the Times of Israel. The Israeli military denounced the video as cruel propaganda, saying Hamas is "trying to portray itself as a humane organization, while it is a murderous terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, women, children and elderly." French President Emmanuel Macron said it was an "odious act" to put an injured hostage on video, per the Guardian. The French government is reportedly working behind the scenes to win Schem's release.

On Monday, Israel raised to 199 the number of hostages believed taken, an increase of about 50. The video emerged as Israel continues to prepare for an expected ground assault. As part of that preparation, the military is reportedly using cell phone data to gauge the progress of an ongoing evacuation in Gaza. The UN says it has received "appalling reports" that Israeli airstrikes have killed Palestinian civilians trying to flee to southern Gaza and urged Israel to take more precautions, per the AP. President Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Israel on Wednesday. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)