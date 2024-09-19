2 Dead in 'Corporate Raid' at Russian Online Giant

Tatyana Bakalchuk, Russia's richest woman, says her company was the target of a corporate raid on Wednesday—and she doesn't mean the Gordon Gekko kind. Two people were killed and seven others, including two police officers, were injured in a shootout at the Moscow offices of Wildberries, an online retail giant seen as Russia's equivalent of Amazon, reports Reuters. Lawyers for Vladislav Bakalchuk, Bakulchuk's estranged husband, said Thursday that he had been arrested and charged with crimes including murder and attempted murder. They called the charges "absurd."

Background. Tatyana Bakalchuk filed for divorce in July amid a dispute over the business the 48-year-old founded in 2004, the New York Times reports. Vladislav Bakalchuk publicly objected to plans to merge Wildberries with the advertising firm Russ and said he would want half the company if they divorced. Tatyana Bakalchuk was the sole owner of Wildberries until she transferred a 1% stake to her husband in 2019. The former English teacher is Russia's first female self-made billionaire.