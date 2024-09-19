Father of Diana's Boyfriend Accused of Multiple Rapes

A late Egyptian billionaire who might be best known to Americans as the father of Princess Diana's boyfriend when she died has been accused of multiple rapes in a new BBC documentary. Five women say Mohamed al Fayed raped them and others say he sexually assaulted them. The BBC talked to more than 20 women in all. Al Fayed, who owned the Harrods department store in London, died last year at age 94, per the Guardian . He was the father of Dodi al Fayed, who died with Diana in their 1997 car crash.

The five women say al Fayed raped them when they worked for him at Harrods, which he sold in 2010. The document further alleges that Harrods helped cover up the assaults. In a statement, the store says it is "utterly appalled" by the accusations. "We failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologize," the statement says. The women say they came forward in part because they were angry at the flattering profile of the elder al Fayed in the Netflix series The Crown.

"Mohamed al Fayed was a monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass," said one of the five women, who says she was a teenager when he assaulted her in his Park Lane apartment. Another of the women says he insisted she clean herself with a disinfectant afterward. "Obviously he wanted me to erase any trace of him being anywhere near me," she says in the documentary. (More Mohamed al Fayed stories.)