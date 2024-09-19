Kristof: World Remains 'Silent' as Darfur Violence Rages

"Catastrophic" is how Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain and head of the United Nations World Food Program, describes the situation in the Darfur region of Sudan to Nicholas Kristof, who recently visited there to see the devastation. Writing for the New York Times, Kristof details the horrors of the civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Arab militias: executions, rapes, and other violence, particularly against Black African ethnic groups, where even infants don't escape the carnage. "We don't want to see any Black people," one witness says a militia leader said during an attack last year. "We don't even want to see black trash bags." Kristof writes that the Darfur genocide of two decades ago was similar, though there's now a famine tacked on, plus another "crucial difference": The world doesn't seem as tuned in this time around.