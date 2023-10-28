Workers at This Company's Sites Keep Dying

A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan killed at least 21 workers, while another 25 remained unaccounted for on Saturday, operating company ArcelorMittal Temirtau said in a statement. Some 252 people were working at the Kostenko coal mine at the time of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a pocket of methane gas, the company said. ArcelorMittal Temirtau is the local representative for the Luxembourg-based, multinational ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steel producer, per the AP. It operates eight coal mines across the Karaganda region and a further four iron-ore mines in central and northern Kazakhstan. The fire is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.