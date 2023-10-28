In every city, locals know where the hot spots are: the best eateries, the hippest watering holes, the most happening cultural events. Time Out has posted its sixth annual roundup of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, based on input from more than 12,000 city dwellers and input from local editors and experts, taking into account everything from community goings-on, street life, and "access to open and green space." Here are the top 10, based on Time Out's calculations: