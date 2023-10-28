Want to Live Where the Cool Kids Are? Try Here

'Time Out' does a global neighborhood ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 28, 2023 5:30 AM CDT
Stock photo of a neighborhood in New Orleans.   (Getty Images/krblokhin)

In every city, locals know where the hot spots are: the best eateries, the hippest watering holes, the most happening cultural events. Time Out has posted its sixth annual roundup of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, based on input from more than 12,000 city dwellers and input from local editors and experts, taking into account everything from community goings-on, street life, and "access to open and green space." Here are the top 10, based on Time Out's calculations:

  1. Laureles (Medellin, Colombia)
  2. Smithfield (Dublin)
  3. Carabanchel (Madrid)
  4. Havnen (Copenhagen, Denmark)
  5. Sheung Wan (Hong Kong)
  6. Brunswick East (Melbourne, Australia)
  7. Mid-City (New Orleans)
  8. Isola (Milan)
  9. West (Amsterdam)
  10. Tomigaya (Tokyo)
Other neighborhoods in US cities to make Time Out's top 40: Arts District (Los Angeles), Fort Greene (Brooklyn/NYC), Hyde Park (Chicago), Coral Gables (near Miami), and Richmond District (San Francisco).

Check out full descriptions on the top 10 neighborhoods here. (This city is America's happiest.)

