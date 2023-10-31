On Florida's Roads, 'Deja Vu All Over Again'

There's plenty of other stuff to worry about, but a roadway mystery has captured the attention of residents in Florida's St. Johns County. WSVN describes an "enigmatic marking" that's popped up along US 1 near St. Augustine: a nearly 2-mile-long yellow line, between International Golf Parkway and County Road 312, that someone appears to have painted right down the middle of a busy southbound lane. It's similar to another yellow line that emerged in September on Interstate 95, and which has since been cleaned up by the Florida Department of Transportation.

First Coast News reports that, in addition to the line on US 1, yet another yellow line has emerged along a 1-mile stretch of Bartram Park Boulevard. The station notes that the two more recent yellow lines are "not as bright and not as straight" as the September job. "[It's] deja vu all over again," local driver Stephen Hatton tells Action News Jax. Although Hatton says he's "somewhat amused" by the yellow line incursion, he's also worried that they may pose a safety hazard, especially for inexperienced drivers who may be disoriented by them.

"I can definitely see where it's distracting," he says, noting that his vehicle's lane departure alert didn't detect the yellow line along US 1. "All of a sudden, you see another yellow line." Adarsh Annadata, a young driver who spoke with Action News Jax, concurred: "If you're not with your parents, and you don't have someone to tell or guide you, you could make a mistake." The FDOT, meanwhile, vows that "maintenance crews will evaluate the roadway and take appropriate corrective action"—and, presumably, try to figure out who's responsible for the lines. (Read more strange stuff stories.)