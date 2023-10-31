If You Had This Fruit Puree Pouch, Get a Blood Test

FDA says some WanaBana products have 'extremely high concentrations of lead'
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 31, 2023 1:30 PM CDT
The FDA is warning parents not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead. Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for lead poisoning, the agency said.   (FDA via aP)

WanaBana fruit puree pouches might sound like a healthy option for parents to give their kids, but the FDA is warning that anyone who consumed one should get their blood tested for what appears to be "extremely high concentrations of lead." As the New York Times reports, the issue appears to be contained to the apple cinnamon fruit purees. After four kids in North Carolina tested positive for elevated lead levels, an investigation ensued and the pouches were identified as "a potential shared source of exposure." After an FDA review, the agency said the pouches "could result in acute toxicity."

WanaBana has recalled all lot codes and expiration dates, reports the AP. The products were sold nationwide, at stores including Sam's Club, Dollar Tree, and on Amazon. Says WanaBana in a statement: "The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers." Lead is hazardous to all ages, but particularly to younger children, and clinical testing is needed for a diagnosis, says the FDA. It adds that it's "continuing to work with state officials and the firm, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market," per CNN. (Read more lead poisoning stories.)

