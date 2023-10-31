If You Had This Fruit Puree Pouch, Get a Blood Test

WanaBana fruit puree pouches might sound like a healthy option for parents to give their kids, but the FDA is warning that anyone who consumed one should get their blood tested for what appears to be "extremely high concentrations of lead." As the New York Times reports, the issue appears to be contained to the apple cinnamon fruit purees. After four kids in North Carolina tested positive for elevated lead levels, an investigation ensued and the pouches were identified as "a potential shared source of exposure." After an FDA review, the agency said the pouches "could result in acute toxicity."

WanaBana has recalled all lot codes and expiration dates, reports the AP. The products were sold nationwide, at stores including Sam's Club, Dollar Tree, and on Amazon. Says WanaBana in a statement: "The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers." Lead is hazardous to all ages, but particularly to younger children, and clinical testing is needed for a diagnosis, says the FDA. It adds that it's "continuing to work with state officials and the firm, collecting additional information, and taking steps to remove all contaminated product from the market," per CNN. (Read more lead poisoning stories.)